The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Shares Bought by Bollard Group LLC

Bollard Group LLC grew its position in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,199 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Bollard Group LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $2,687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALL. Jump Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Allstate by 81.4% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 8,858 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $987,000 after acquiring an additional 3,976 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Allstate by 34.9% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,953 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Allstate by 42.7% in the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 12,795 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after acquiring an additional 3,828 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Allstate by 2.7% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 21,586 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,405,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Allstate by 5.7% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 70,484 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,853,000 after buying an additional 3,790 shares during the last quarter. 76.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allstate Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE ALL traded down $0.18 during trading on Thursday, hitting $163.12. 942,111 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,607,378. The Allstate Co. has a 1 year low of $100.57 and a 1 year high of $177.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $168.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $157.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Allstate Dividend Announcement

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $5.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.11 by $1.02. Allstate had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The company had revenue of $15.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.30) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 15.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ALL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Roth Mkm increased their target price on Allstate from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Allstate from $146.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Allstate from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Allstate from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Allstate from $181.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Allstate has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.59.

Insider Activity at Allstate

In related news, insider John E. Dugenske sold 31,000 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.20, for a total transaction of $5,276,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 63,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,847,016.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

About Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

