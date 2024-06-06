Tether (USDT) Price Reaches $1.00 on Major Exchanges

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 6th. One Tether token can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00001413 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Tether has traded 0% higher against the dollar. Tether has a market capitalization of $112.36 billion and $58.72 billion worth of Tether was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Tether Token Profile
Tether launched on October 6th, 2014. Tether’s total supply is 115,086,088,103 tokens and its circulating supply is 112,392,062,235 tokens. Tether’s official website is tether.to. Tether’s official Twitter account is @tether_to and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Tether
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tether directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tether should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tether using one of the exchanges listed above.
