Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Bought by Capital International Sarl

Capital International Sarl raised its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 11.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 305,164 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,842 shares during the period. Tesla accounts for approximately 2.8% of Capital International Sarl’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Capital International Sarl’s holdings in Tesla were worth $75,827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TSLA. Capital International Ltd. CA increased its position in shares of Tesla by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 275,997 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $68,580,000 after purchasing an additional 2,143 shares in the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Tesla by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 1,195 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. ROI Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at $1,036,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Tesla by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,235,377 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $306,966,000 after buying an additional 21,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Tesla by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 45,024 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $11,188,000 after buying an additional 7,069 shares in the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Tesla

In related news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.86, for a total value of $17,322,306.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,772,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.20, for a total transaction of $1,850,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,230 shares in the company, valued at $5,502,726. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.86, for a total value of $17,322,306.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,772,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 197,910 shares of company stock worth $35,612,012. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tesla Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $174.56 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $138.80 and a 52-week high of $299.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $172.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $198.30. The company has a market capitalization of $556.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 2.32.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.35. Tesla had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 14.37%. The business had revenue of $21.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.15 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $205.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Tesla from $176.00 to $162.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. China Renaissance assumed coverage on Tesla in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Tesla from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Tesla from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $185.90.

About Tesla



Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

