TerraClassicUSD (USTC) Trading Up 7% Over Last Week

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 6th. During the last seven days, TerraClassicUSD has traded 7% higher against the U.S. dollar. TerraClassicUSD has a total market cap of $163.22 million and $9.88 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TerraClassicUSD coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0239 or 0.00000034 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.67 or 0.00051603 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.51 or 0.00010572 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.14 or 0.00017085 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.62 or 0.00012133 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00002956 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000262 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00006371 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00000998 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD Coin Profile

USTC uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 8,960,092,835 coins and its circulating supply is 6,815,456,070 coins. TerraClassicUSD’s official website is terra.money. The official message board for TerraClassicUSD is medium.com/terra-money. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling TerraClassicUSD

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraClassicUSD (USTC) is a digital asset built on the Terra blockchain and created due to the de-pegging of TerraUSD (UST) from the US dollar. USTC is designed to provide users with a digital asset that maintains a value relative to a basket of assets, including the US Dollar and other stablecoins. It is issued and managed by Terraform Labs and provides an easy and secure way to transfer value within the Terra network. In early May 2022, the price of Terra’s LUNA and UST tokens began to plummet, leading to the collapse of both tokens and the Terra network. To protect users, Terraform Labs moved users’ UST tokens to the Terra Classic wallet, exchanging them for USTC tokens, and providing more market liquidity.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TerraClassicUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TerraClassicUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

