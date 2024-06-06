TD Cowen Boosts GAP (NYSE:GPS) Price Target to $28.00

GAP (NYSE:GPS – Free Report) had its target price increased by TD Cowen from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of GAP from $15.50 to $18.50 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on GAP from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of GAP from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of GAP from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of GAP from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.86.

Shares of GPS opened at $26.58 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.97 billion, a PE ratio of 14.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 2.35. GAP has a one year low of $8.49 and a one year high of $30.75.

GAP (NYSE:GPS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The apparel retailer reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.27. GAP had a return on equity of 27.57% and a net margin of 4.52%. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that GAP will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 10th. GAP’s payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

In related news, CEO Mark Breitbard sold 27,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.18, for a total transaction of $767,115.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,985 shares in the company, valued at $3,493,897.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other GAP news, CFO Katrina O’connell sold 2,724 shares of GAP stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.70, for a total transaction of $64,558.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mark Breitbard sold 27,222 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.18, for a total transaction of $767,115.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,493,897.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 286,723 shares of company stock worth $7,466,965 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 31.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Plato Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in GAP by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,965 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in GAP in the 1st quarter worth $207,000. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GAP by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC now owns 33,597 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $926,000 after purchasing an additional 4,240 shares during the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in shares of GAP during the first quarter valued at about $335,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of GAP by 2.7% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 270,730 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $7,459,000 after purchasing an additional 7,055 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.81% of the company’s stock.

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, and Athleta brands. Its products include adult apparel and accessories; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

