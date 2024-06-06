T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Purchased by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,601 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,558 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $7,632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMUS. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 232.1% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 176 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 63.3% in the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 209 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 54.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 255 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TMUS shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $176.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $204.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.86.

Insider Buying and Selling at T-Mobile US

In other news, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.22, for a total transaction of $489,660.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 125,687 shares in the company, valued at $20,514,632.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.22, for a total transaction of $489,660.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 125,687 shares in the company, valued at $20,514,632.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 227,604 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.65, for a total transaction of $39,295,830.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 673,251,489 shares in the company, valued at $116,236,869,575.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,859,867 shares of company stock worth $1,120,821,115. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

NASDAQ TMUS traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $180.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,239,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,638,271. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $211.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.50. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.05 and a twelve month high of $182.67. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $164.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.51.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $19.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.81 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 13.61%. T-Mobile US’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.37%.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

(Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.