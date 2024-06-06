Syscoin (SYS) Price Reaches $0.20 on Top Exchanges

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 3.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 5th. One Syscoin coin can now be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00000275 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Syscoin has traded up 1.2% against the US dollar. Syscoin has a total market cap of $153.64 million and $3.01 million worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70,964.07 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $499.80 or 0.00704297 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.56 or 0.00061387 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.40 or 0.00089345 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SYS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 16th, 2014. Syscoin’s total supply is 787,025,797 coins. The official website for Syscoin is syscoin.org. Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Syscoin is https://reddit.com/r/syscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Syscoin’s official message board is syscoin.org/news.

According to CryptoCompare, “Syscoin (SYS) is a blockchain protocol founded in 2014 by Sebastian Schepis, designed to merge the security of Bitcoin with the functionality of Ethereum into a single, scalable platform. It supports the creation of decentralized applications and custom tokens, leveraging a dual-chain architecture that includes the Ethereum-compatible NEVM and a Bitcoin-based Syscoin UTXO blockchain. Syscoin aims to offer fast, secure, and low-cost transactions, with features like optimistic and ZK rollups for enhanced scalability. Led by the non-profit Syscoin Foundation, with development spearheaded by SYS Labs, the ecosystem fosters innovation in decentralized finance (DeFi) and NFT marketplaces. Syscoin’s unique blend of Bitcoin’s and Ethereum’s strengths positions it as a versatile and efficient blockchain for a wide range of applications.”

