Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG) Price Target Raised to $32.00

Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG – Free Report) had its price target upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Sweetgreen from $17.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Sweetgreen from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Sweetgreen in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Sweetgreen from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Sweetgreen from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sweetgreen presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Sweetgreen Stock Performance

NYSE:SG opened at $34.96 on Monday. Sweetgreen has a fifty-two week low of $8.64 and a fifty-two week high of $36.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.65. The company has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of -37.59 and a beta of 2.34.

Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $157.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.02 million. Sweetgreen had a negative return on equity of 20.74% and a negative net margin of 17.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.29) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Sweetgreen will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sweetgreen

In related news, insider Adrienne Gemperle sold 3,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.35, for a total value of $121,920.15. Following the sale, the insider now owns 125,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,934,989.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Sweetgreen news, Director Bradley E. Singer sold 60,000 shares of Sweetgreen stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.30, for a total transaction of $1,938,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 182,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,896,914.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Adrienne Gemperle sold 3,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.35, for a total transaction of $121,920.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 125,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,934,989.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 320,167 shares of company stock worth $9,782,308. 21.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SG. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Sweetgreen during the third quarter worth $4,839,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Sweetgreen by 159.3% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 99,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 61,008 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sweetgreen in the 3rd quarter worth about $297,000. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sweetgreen during the third quarter valued at about $735,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Sweetgreen by 17.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 715,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,412,000 after buying an additional 107,281 shares during the last quarter. 95.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sweetgreen Company Profile

Sweetgreen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates fast food restaurants serving healthy foods at scale in the United States. The company also accepts orders through its online and mobile ordering platforms, as well as sells gift cards that do not have an expiration date and can be redeemed. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

