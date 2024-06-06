Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) to Post Q3 2025 Earnings of ($0.25) Per Share, Capital One Financial Forecasts

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial issued their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for Sunrun in a research note issued on Monday, June 3rd. Capital One Financial analyst W. Suki forecasts that the energy company will earn ($0.25) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Sunrun’s current full-year earnings is ($1.83) per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Sunrun’s Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.20) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Sunrun from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Sunrun from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Sunrun from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Sunrun from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sunrun has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.21.

Sunrun Stock Performance

Sunrun stock opened at $14.90 on Tuesday. Sunrun has a 52-week low of $8.43 and a 52-week high of $23.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 2.65.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The energy company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $458.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.38 million. Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 3.58% and a negative net margin of 68.22%. Sunrun’s quarterly revenue was down 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.12) EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RUN. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 14,182,106 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $178,127,000 after purchasing an additional 3,748,696 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Sunrun by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,325,106 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $294,245,000 after buying an additional 2,743,148 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Sunrun in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,186,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 112.9% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,226,821 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $27,969,000 after buying an additional 1,180,823 shares during the period. Finally, Greenvale Capital LLP increased its position in shares of Sunrun by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Greenvale Capital LLP now owns 8,300,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $162,929,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100,000 shares in the last quarter. 91.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Sunrun

In other news, CEO Mary Powell sold 22,549 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total value of $272,166.43. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 379,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,583,799.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Mary Powell sold 22,549 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total value of $272,166.43. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 379,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,583,799.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Danny Abajian sold 17,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total transaction of $210,500.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 163,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,976,269.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 253,062 shares of company stock worth $3,057,349 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.76% of the company’s stock.

Sunrun Company Profile

Sunrun Inc designs, develops, installs, sells, owns, and maintains residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

