Substratum (SUB) Market Cap Tops $115,062.32

Substratum (SUB) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 6th. Over the last seven days, Substratum has traded down 29.9% against the US dollar. Substratum has a market capitalization of $115,062.32 and $0.07 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Substratum token can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.43 or 0.00010463 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.51 or 0.00011986 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001245 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70,946.05 or 0.99974096 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.93 or 0.00012588 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000063 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $76.84 or 0.00108281 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00004028 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Substratum Profile

Substratum is a token. Its genesis date was July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Substratum’s official website is substratum.net.

Substratum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.00016823 USD and is up -0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Substratum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Substratum using one of the exchanges listed above.

