StockNews.com Lowers NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday morning.

NMIH has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group lowered NMI from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on NMI from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on NMI from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on NMI from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on NMI from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NMI currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $35.56.

NASDAQ:NMIH opened at $33.02 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. NMI has a 12 month low of $24.53 and a 12 month high of $34.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 8.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.08.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.12. NMI had a return on equity of 18.09% and a net margin of 56.26%. The company had revenue of $156.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.76 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that NMI will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Robert Owen Smith sold 3,000 shares of NMI stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.19, for a total value of $93,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,612 shares in the company, valued at $2,576,668.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Robert Owen Smith sold 3,000 shares of NMI stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.19, for a total value of $93,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,612 shares in the company, valued at $2,576,668.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James G. Jones sold 48,294 shares of NMI stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.46, for a total value of $1,471,035.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $178,099.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 67,463 shares of company stock worth $2,050,051. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in NMI by 426.0% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 52,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 42,321 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in NMI by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 497,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,764,000 after acquiring an additional 34,620 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in NMI in the fourth quarter worth about $20,006,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in NMI in the fourth quarter worth about $5,045,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its holdings in NMI by 223.8% in the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 205,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,571,000 after acquiring an additional 142,135 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services, such as primary and pool insurance; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

