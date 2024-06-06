StockNews.com Lowers Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Monday.
Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Fortress Biotech in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Alliance Global Partners began coverage on shares of Fortress Biotech in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a buy rating and a $5.00 target price for the company.
Fortress Biotech Stock Performance
Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.03) by $1.00. Fortress Biotech had a negative net margin of 69.13% and a negative return on equity of 770.86%. The firm had revenue of $13.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.33 million. Research analysts expect that Fortress Biotech will post -5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Fortress Biotech
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortress Biotech during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortress Biotech during the first quarter worth about $31,000. PFG Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortress Biotech during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Wealth Management Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortress Biotech during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Choreo LLC acquired a new stake in Fortress Biotech in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.51% of the company’s stock.
Fortress Biotech Company Profile
Fortress Biotech, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company markets dermatology products, such as Ximino an oral minocycline drug for the treatment of moderate to severe acne; Targadox an oral doxycycline drug for adjunctive therapy for severe acne; Exelderm cream for antifungal intended for topical use; Qbrexza a medicated cloth towelette for the treatment of primary axillary hyperhidrosis; Amzeeq; Zilxi; and Accutane capsules for severe recalcitrant nodular acne.
