StockNews.com Lowers Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Monday.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Fortress Biotech in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Alliance Global Partners began coverage on shares of Fortress Biotech in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a buy rating and a $5.00 target price for the company.

Fortress Biotech Stock Performance

Shares of FBIO stock opened at $1.84 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.42, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.65 million, a P/E ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 1.68. Fortress Biotech has a fifty-two week low of $1.24 and a fifty-two week high of $10.65.

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.03) by $1.00. Fortress Biotech had a negative net margin of 69.13% and a negative return on equity of 770.86%. The firm had revenue of $13.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.33 million. Research analysts expect that Fortress Biotech will post -5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Fortress Biotech

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortress Biotech during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortress Biotech during the first quarter worth about $31,000. PFG Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortress Biotech during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Wealth Management Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortress Biotech during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Choreo LLC acquired a new stake in Fortress Biotech in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Fortress Biotech Company Profile

Fortress Biotech, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company markets dermatology products, such as Ximino an oral minocycline drug for the treatment of moderate to severe acne; Targadox an oral doxycycline drug for adjunctive therapy for severe acne; Exelderm cream for antifungal intended for topical use; Qbrexza a medicated cloth towelette for the treatment of primary axillary hyperhidrosis; Amzeeq; Zilxi; and Accutane capsules for severe recalcitrant nodular acne.

