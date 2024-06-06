StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Natural Alternatives International from a c rating to a d rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th.

Natural Alternatives International Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NAII opened at $6.50 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.31. Natural Alternatives International has a 12 month low of $5.06 and a 12 month high of $7.81. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $40.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.61 and a beta of 0.54.

Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter. Natural Alternatives International had a negative net margin of 2.75% and a negative return on equity of 3.81%. The firm had revenue of $25.14 million for the quarter.

About Natural Alternatives International

(Get Free Report)

Natural Alternatives International, Inc engages in formulating, manufacturing, and marketing nutritional supplements in the United States, Europe, Australia, Asia, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Private-Label Contract Manufacturing, and Patent and Trademark Licensing. It offers private-label contract manufacturing services to companies that market and distribute vitamins, minerals, herbal, and other nutritional supplements, as well as other health care products.

