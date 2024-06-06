StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Natural Alternatives International from a c rating to a d rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th.
View Our Latest Report on Natural Alternatives International
Natural Alternatives International Stock Performance
Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter. Natural Alternatives International had a negative net margin of 2.75% and a negative return on equity of 3.81%. The firm had revenue of $25.14 million for the quarter.
About Natural Alternatives International
Natural Alternatives International, Inc engages in formulating, manufacturing, and marketing nutritional supplements in the United States, Europe, Australia, Asia, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Private-Label Contract Manufacturing, and Patent and Trademark Licensing. It offers private-label contract manufacturing services to companies that market and distribute vitamins, minerals, herbal, and other nutritional supplements, as well as other health care products.
