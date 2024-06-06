StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Beasley Broadcast Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ BBGI opened at $0.65 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.79. Beasley Broadcast Group has a 1 year low of $0.60 and a 1 year high of $1.28.

Institutional Trading of Beasley Broadcast Group

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Beasley Broadcast Group stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBGI – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 730,450 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,900 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned about 2.44% of Beasley Broadcast Group worth $636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.73% of the company’s stock.

Beasley Broadcast Group Company Profile

Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc, a multi-platform media company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. The company offers local and national advertisers integrated marketing solutions across audio, digital, and event platforms. It operates Houston Outlaws, an esports team that competes in the Overwatch League; and an esports team that competes in the Rocket League.

Featured Stories

