Stifel Nicolaus Raises Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT) Price Target to $14.00

Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $8.00 to $14.00 in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Citigroup upped their target price on Summit Therapeutics from $7.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st.

Summit Therapeutics Stock Up 10.1 %

NASDAQ:SMMT opened at $8.04 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 6.97, a quick ratio of 6.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. Summit Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.52 and a 1-year high of $11.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.25 and a beta of -1.02.

Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Summit Therapeutics will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Mahkam Zanganeh acquired 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.75 per share, with a total value of $112,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,500. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Summit Therapeutics news, CEO Mahkam Zanganeh bought 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.75 per share, for a total transaction of $112,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $112,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Ankur Dhingra bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.75 per share, with a total value of $375,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 354,958 shares in the company, valued at $1,331,092.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 88.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Summit Therapeutics by 142.2% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,579 shares during the period. Wealth Management Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Summit Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Summit Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Summit Therapeutics by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 20,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 3,846 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Summit Therapeutics by 212.8% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 21,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 14,384 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 4.61% of the company’s stock.

Summit Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery, development, and commercialization of patient, physician, caregiver, and societal friendly medicinal therapies in the United States, and the United Kingdom. The company's lead development candidate is Ivonescimab, a bispecific antibody for immunotherapy through blockade of PD-1 with the anti-angiogenesis; and anti-infectives portfolio includes SMT-738, a novel class of precision antibiotics for the treatment of multidrug resistant infections, which primarily includes carbapenem-resistant Enterobacteriaceae infections.

