Stellantis (NYSE:STLA) Shares Acquired by Alapocas Investment Partners Inc.

Alapocas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 500,966 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,575 shares during the period. Stellantis accounts for 7.4% of Alapocas Investment Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Alapocas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Stellantis were worth $11,683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Stellantis during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in Stellantis in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Stellantis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Stellantis by 424.4% during the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stellantis in the third quarter valued at about $88,000. 59.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on STLA shares. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Stellantis in a research report on Friday, March 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Stellantis from $26.00 to $30.40 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Stellantis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Stellantis in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Nomura reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Stellantis in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.28.

Stellantis Stock Performance

Shares of STLA stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $22.13. The stock had a trading volume of 1,375,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,719,656. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.01. Stellantis has a one year low of $15.92 and a one year high of $29.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Stellantis Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd were given a dividend of $1.147 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 22nd.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stellantis

In other Stellantis news, major shareholder N.V. Stellantis bought 800,000 shares of Stellantis stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.36 per share, with a total value of $4,288,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,851,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,885,219.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 3,150,000 shares of company stock valued at $15,724,500. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Stellantis Company Profile

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, mobility services, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury and premium vehicles; sport utility vehicles; American and European brand vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

Featured Articles

