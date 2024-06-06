Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Up 0.6%

Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) traded up 0.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $83.43 and last traded at $82.59. 4,177,990 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 10,230,437 shares. The stock had previously closed at $82.08.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SBUX. Wedbush lowered their target price on Starbucks from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Starbucks from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Starbucks from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Starbucks from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.43.

The company has a market capitalization of $91.93 billion, a PE ratio of 22.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.39.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The coffee company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.11). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 49.91% and a net margin of 11.38%. The business had revenue of $8.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.81%.

In other news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,234,480. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Starbucks news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total transaction of $277,517.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,933,582.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,234,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,750 shares of company stock valued at $642,050 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,305 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 4.3% during the third quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 2,422 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 8,269 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $755,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. First National Trust Co increased its stake in Starbucks by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 5,033 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 4,004 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

