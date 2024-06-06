Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) Rating Reiterated by Rosenblatt Securities

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Rosenblatt Securities in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $396.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 21.94% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on SPOT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $320.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Guggenheim upped their price target on Spotify Technology from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays raised their price objective on Spotify Technology from $335.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $277.00 to $317.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $274.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Spotify Technology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $306.81.

SPOT stock opened at $324.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $61.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -484.69 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $295.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $245.96. Spotify Technology has a 12 month low of $129.23 and a 12 month high of $331.08.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.42. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 4.39% and a negative net margin of 0.80%. The business had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.24) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Spotify Technology will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPOT. Technology Crossover Management XI Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter. Technology Crossover Management XI Ltd. now owns 1,297,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,618,000 after acquiring an additional 344,841 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Spotify Technology by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 248,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,927,000 after buying an additional 18,105 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 410.2% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 97,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,372,000 after acquiring an additional 78,609 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spotify Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,271,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in Spotify Technology by 452.4% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 14,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,202,000 after acquiring an additional 11,664 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.09% of the company’s stock.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

