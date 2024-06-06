SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Sold by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 434,785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 21,430 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $83,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Evexia Wealth LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. Evexia Wealth LLC now owns 4,672 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $881,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 2,401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Ndwm LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $546,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 844,620 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $161,466,000 after purchasing an additional 4,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 98,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,749,000 after buying an additional 23,883 shares during the last quarter. 42.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEARCA:GLD traded up $1.68 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $219.50. 4,257,905 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,553,606. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $216.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $199.47. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $168.30 and a 52 week high of $225.66.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

