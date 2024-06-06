Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $51.00 to $53.00. The stock had previously closed at $37.78, but opened at $43.99. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Smartsheet shares last traded at $44.44, with a volume of 1,140,436 shares traded.

SMAR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Smartsheet in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Smartsheet in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Smartsheet from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Smartsheet from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on Smartsheet from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Smartsheet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.75.

In related news, CFO Pete Godbole sold 10,129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.67, for a total transaction of $391,688.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 44,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,714,859.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Smartsheet news, COO Stephen Robert Branstetter sold 5,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.22, for a total value of $219,268.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 67,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,591,354.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Pete Godbole sold 10,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.67, for a total value of $391,688.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 44,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,714,859.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 28,770 shares of company stock valued at $1,132,791 in the last quarter. 4.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SMAR. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Smartsheet during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 2,503.4% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 755 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Smartsheet during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in Smartsheet during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 24.6% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. 90.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.25 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.32.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.17. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 16.57% and a negative net margin of 10.92%. The company had revenue of $256.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.99 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Smartsheet Inc will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

