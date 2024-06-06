SMA Solar Technology (OTCMKTS:SMTGY) Trading Down 0.7%

SMA Solar Technology AG (OTCMKTS:SMTGY – Get Free Report) shares traded down 0.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $5.32 and last traded at $5.32. 1 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,158 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.35.

SMA Solar Technology Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.70.

SMA Solar Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.0349 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th.

About SMA Solar Technology

SMA Solar Technology AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in development, production, and sale of PV and battery inverters, transformers, chokes, monitoring systems for PV systems, and charging solutions for electric vehicles in Germany and internationally. It operates through Home Solutions, Commercial and Industrial Solutions, and Large Scale and Project Solutions segments.

