Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) General Counsel Sells $29,377.35 in Stock

Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Get Free Report) General Counsel Phillip Paccione sold 423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.45, for a total transaction of $29,377.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,430,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Skechers U.S.A. Stock Performance

NYSE:SKX traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $71.05. 1,373,925 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,651,168. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $64.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a one year low of $45.58 and a one year high of $72.27. The firm has a market cap of $10.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.28.

Get Skechers U.S.A. alerts:

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The textile maker reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.23. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 13.56%. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. Skechers U.S.A.’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Skechers U.S.A.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 66.7% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 410 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC lifted its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 6,545 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 2.0% during the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,047 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,035 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1492 Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 26,270 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,638,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SKX. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a report on Friday, March 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a report on Friday, May 17th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Skechers U.S.A. from $73.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on Skechers U.S.A. from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Skechers U.S.A. currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.75.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Skechers U.S.A.

About Skechers U.S.A.

(Get Free Report)

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children worldwide. The company operates through Wholesale and Direct-to-Consumer segments. It offers footwear under Skechers Hands Free Slip-ins, Skechers Arch Fit, and Skechers Air-Cooled Memory Foam brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Skechers U.S.A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skechers U.S.A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.