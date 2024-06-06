Siltronic (OTCMKTS:SSLLF) Shares Down 6.5%

Siltronic AG (OTCMKTS:SSLLF – Get Free Report) was down 6.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $76.08 and last traded at $76.08. Approximately 250 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 9% from the average daily volume of 275 shares. The stock had previously closed at $81.38.

Siltronic Price Performance

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.95.

About Siltronic

Siltronic AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides hyperpure semiconductor silicon wafers in Germany, rest of Europe, the United States, Taiwan and Mainland China, Korea, and Rest of Asia. It offers polished and epitaxial wafers. The company provides special products, such as Ultimate Silicon, an optimal crystal for polished wafers; Float zone/FZ, a wafer product based on the float zone method; and HIREF that offers low microroughness, and low-defect surface structure.

