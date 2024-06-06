Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) Stake Lifted by Armistice Capital LLC

Armistice Capital LLC increased its stake in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Free Report) by 26.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 20,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,122 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC’s holdings in Signet Jewelers were worth $2,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 65,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,049,000 after acquiring an additional 14,465 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 42.8% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 394,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,300,000 after buying an additional 118,275 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 7.2% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 585,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,036,000 after buying an additional 39,316 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 9.2% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 615,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,225,000 after buying an additional 52,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Signet Jewelers during the fourth quarter worth approximately $255,000.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider William Brace sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total transaction of $297,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,490,736. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider William Brace sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total transaction of $297,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,490,736. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mary Elizabeth Finn sold 5,431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.53, for a total transaction of $486,237.43. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,409,044.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,431 shares of company stock worth $3,444,267 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $128.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of Signet Jewelers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Signet Jewelers has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.20.

Signet Jewelers Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SIG opened at $106.78 on Thursday. Signet Jewelers Limited has a 52 week low of $57.10 and a 52 week high of $112.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.89. The company has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 7.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 2.12.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $6.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.33 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. Signet Jewelers had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 32.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 10.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Signet Jewelers Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 26th were given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. This is a positive change from Signet Jewelers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 25th. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.74%.

About Signet Jewelers

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Outlet, Zales Jewelers, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through its digital banners, James Allen and Blue Nile.

