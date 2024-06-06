Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Shares Acquired by Capital International Ltd. CA

Capital International Ltd. CA raised its holdings in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 16.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 222,674 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 31,917 shares during the period. Capital International Ltd. CA’s holdings in Shopify were worth $17,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SHOP. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Shopify during the fourth quarter worth about $1,049,089,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Shopify by 78.4% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,809,633 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $262,462,000 after buying an additional 2,113,773 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of Shopify by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 64,164,758 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,998,476,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419,749 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Shopify by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,849,638 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,235,534,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Shopify in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $68,746,000. 69.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SHOP. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Shopify from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Shopify from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Shopify from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Shopify from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, JMP Securities upgraded Shopify from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.74.

Shopify Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SHOP opened at $60.12 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -360.29, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a quick ratio of 7.14, a current ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Shopify Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.50 and a 52-week high of $91.57.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The software maker reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.04. Shopify had a positive return on equity of 7.36% and a negative net margin of 2.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Shopify

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

