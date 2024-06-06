ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Acquired by Tairen Capital Ltd

Tairen Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 2,298.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 150,808 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 144,520 shares during the period. ServiceNow makes up about 7.5% of Tairen Capital Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Tairen Capital Ltd owned about 0.07% of ServiceNow worth $106,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the third quarter valued at $525,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its position in ServiceNow by 80.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 892 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in ServiceNow by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,754 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $980,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in ServiceNow by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,978 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,665,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC grew its position in ServiceNow by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 906 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NOW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Monday, April 15th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $900.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $896.00 to $906.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $870.00 to $885.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $814.48.

In other ServiceNow news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $738.88, for a total value of $1,329,984.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,290 shares in the company, valued at $9,819,715.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $738.88, for a total transaction of $1,329,984.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,290 shares in the company, valued at $9,819,715.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $741.92, for a total transaction of $443,668.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 428 shares in the company, valued at $317,541.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,315 shares of company stock worth $3,846,512 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow stock traded up $8.20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $712.31. 340,718 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,288,059. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $526.11 and a 12 month high of $815.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is $735.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $735.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.96.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The information technology services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.41. ServiceNow had a net margin of 20.34% and a return on equity of 13.59%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. Equities research analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

