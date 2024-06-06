Serinus Energy (LON:SENX) Shares Down 4.5%

Serinus Energy plc (LON:SENX – Get Free Report) shares fell 4.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 2.68 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.68 ($0.03). 59,742 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 250,090 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.80 ($0.04).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Serinus Energy in a research report on Monday, May 13th.

Serinus Energy Price Performance

Serinus Energy Company Profile

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2.73 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2.70. The stock has a market cap of £3.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.44 and a beta of -0.66.

Serinus Energy plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of oil and gas properties in Tunisia and Romania. It owns a 100% deemed working interest in the Satu Mare concession covering an area of approximately 729,000 gross acres situated within the Pannonian Basin, Romania.

