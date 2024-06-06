Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) Director Anna Baird Sells 10,000 Shares

Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR – Get Free Report) Director Anna Baird sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.41, for a total value of $154,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $532,168.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Semrush Trading Up 3.5 %

NASDAQ SEMR opened at $15.57 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 167.22 and a beta of 1.64. Semrush Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.25 and a 1-year high of $16.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.90 and a 200-day moving average of $12.64.

Get Semrush alerts:

Semrush (NASDAQ:SEMR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The firm had revenue of $85.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.10 million. Semrush had a return on equity of 6.05% and a net margin of 4.01%. On average, analysts forecast that Semrush Holdings, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Semrush

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEMR. Russia Partners Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Semrush in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $122,715,000. Cat Rock Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Semrush by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Cat Rock Capital Management LP now owns 8,596,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,426,000 after acquiring an additional 358,386 shares during the last quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Semrush during the fourth quarter valued at $10,597,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Semrush by 8.9% in the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 205,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,729,000 after acquiring an additional 16,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Semrush during the 1st quarter worth about $2,705,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SEMR shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Semrush from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $9.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Semrush from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Semrush in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on Semrush in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SEMR

About Semrush

(Get Free Report)

Semrush Holdings, Inc develops an online visibility management software-as-a-service platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company enables companies to identify and reach the right audience for their content through the right channels. Its platform enables the company's customers to understand trends and act upon insights to enhance the online visibility, and drive traffic to their websites and social media pages, as well as online listings, distribute targeted content to their customers, and measure the digital marketing campaigns.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Semrush Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semrush and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.