ScoZinc Mining (CVE:SZM) Shares Up 1.6%

ScoZinc Mining Ltd. (CVE:SZM – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 1.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.64 and last traded at C$0.64. 1,500 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 4,120 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.63.
ScoZinc Mining Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16. The stock has a market cap of C$11.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.64 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.64.
ScoZinc Mining Company Profile
ScoZinc Mining Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for zinc, lead, and gypsum deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Scotia mine and other mineral resource prospects located in Halifax, Nova Scotia. The company was formerly known as Selwyn Resources Ltd.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than ScoZinc Mining
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- Novavax Stock’s Recent Surge and Future Potential
- What does consumer price index measure?
- Investing in Biotech: High Risk for a Potentially High Reward
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- GameStop Stock Update: What’s Driving Today’s Prices?
Receive News & Ratings for ScoZinc Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ScoZinc Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.