Scotiabank Trims SentinelOne (NYSE:S) Target Price to $18.00

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Free Report) had its target price cut by Scotiabank from $25.00 to $18.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on SentinelOne from $35.00 to $22.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Guggenheim increased their price objective on SentinelOne from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on SentinelOne from $19.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on SentinelOne from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on SentinelOne from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $25.08.

NYSE:S opened at $17.35 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.00 and a beta of 0.59. SentinelOne has a twelve month low of $12.43 and a twelve month high of $30.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.90.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $186.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.11 million. SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 16.48% and a negative net margin of 44.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.35) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that SentinelOne will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SentinelOne news, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 47,365 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.57, for a total value of $1,069,028.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,285,122 shares in the company, valued at $29,005,203.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other SentinelOne news, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 47,365 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.57, for a total value of $1,069,028.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,285,122 shares in the company, valued at $29,005,203.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark S. Peek bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.36 per share, with a total value of $223,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,788,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 284,928 shares of company stock worth $6,205,007 over the last ninety days. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of SentinelOne by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 141,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,884,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SentinelOne by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 17,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SentinelOne by 19.3% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SentinelOne by 5.7% during the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SentinelOne during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints, cloud workloads, and identify credentials, which enables seamless and autonomous protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

