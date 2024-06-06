Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) Given “Buy” Rating at HC Wainwright

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $30.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price points to a potential upside of 205.19% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on SRRK. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Scholar Rock in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Scholar Rock in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Scholar Rock in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Scholar Rock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.17.

NASDAQ:SRRK opened at $9.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $783.94 million, a PE ratio of -4.70 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 6.58 and a quick ratio of 6.58. Scholar Rock has a 12 month low of $5.93 and a 12 month high of $21.17.

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.11). During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.46) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Scholar Rock will post -2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Scholar Rock by 52.8% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,458 shares during the period. Silverarc Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Scholar Rock during the third quarter worth about $69,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Scholar Rock during the third quarter worth about $88,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Scholar Rock by 479.2% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 6,905 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Scholar Rock during the fourth quarter worth about $178,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and delivery of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company develops Apitegromab, an inhibitor of the activation of myostatin that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and SRK-181, which has completed Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of cancers that are resistant to checkpoint inhibitor therapies, such as anti-PD-1 or anti-PD-L1 antibody therapies.

