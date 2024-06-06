Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:SRT3) Shares Up 0.2%

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:SRT3 – Get Free Report) shot up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as €242.00 ($263.04) and last traded at €241.50 ($262.50). 243,057 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €241.10 ($262.07).
Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft Stock Down 1.3 %
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €299.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is €317.71.
Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile
Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft provides bioprocess solutions and lab products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers multi-parallel, benchtop, single-use, stainless steel, cell culture, rocking motion, and microbial bioreactors, and software apps for bioreactors and cell culture shake flask; fermenters; cell culture media products; cellcelector flex, incubator flowbox, nanowell arrays, and capillaries and tips; fluid management products; microbiology products; and Ultrafiltration membrane filters, glass and quartz microfiber filters, clarification, syringeless and in-line filters, lab chromatography, and filters and blotting papers.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Stock Won’t be a Bargain Much Longer
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- CrowdStrike’s Earnings: Consolidation and AI-Driven Growth
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- 3 Options Strategies to Protect Your Stocks in a Falling Market
Receive News & Ratings for Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.