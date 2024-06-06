Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:SRT3) Shares Up 0.2%

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:SRT3 – Get Free Report) shot up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as €242.00 ($263.04) and last traded at €241.50 ($262.50). 243,057 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €241.10 ($262.07).

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft Stock Down 1.3 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €299.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is €317.71.

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft provides bioprocess solutions and lab products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers multi-parallel, benchtop, single-use, stainless steel, cell culture, rocking motion, and microbial bioreactors, and software apps for bioreactors and cell culture shake flask; fermenters; cell culture media products; cellcelector flex, incubator flowbox, nanowell arrays, and capillaries and tips; fluid management products; microbiology products; and Ultrafiltration membrane filters, glass and quartz microfiber filters, clarification, syringeless and in-line filters, lab chromatography, and filters and blotting papers.

