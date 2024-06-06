RWWM Inc. Takes Position in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

RWWM Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 90,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,558,000. Polaris accounts for 1.0% of RWWM Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PII. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Polaris by 276.5% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 363,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,845,000 after acquiring an additional 266,887 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Polaris by 151.9% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 424,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,168,000 after acquiring an additional 255,777 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Polaris by 8.9% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,477,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,993,000 after acquiring an additional 202,794 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Polaris by 190.3% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 261,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,818,000 after acquiring an additional 171,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Polaris by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,757,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,447,000 after purchasing an additional 160,918 shares in the last quarter. 88.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on PII shares. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Polaris from $96.00 to $92.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Polaris from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Longbow Research upgraded shares of Polaris from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 8th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Polaris from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.27.

Polaris Price Performance

NYSE PII traded down $1.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $78.37. The stock had a trading volume of 128,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 683,480. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $87.35 and its 200 day moving average is $89.90. Polaris Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.45 and a twelve month high of $138.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.49, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.56.

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.17. Polaris had a return on equity of 31.39% and a net margin of 4.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Polaris Inc. will post 8.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Polaris Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.71%.

Polaris Company Profile

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; and moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats.

