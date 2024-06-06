Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT) Increases Dividend to $0.18 Per Share

Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, June 24th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This is a boost from Royce Micro-Cap Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17.

Royce Micro-Cap Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 6.7% per year over the last three years.

Get Royce Micro-Cap Trust alerts:

Royce Micro-Cap Trust Trading Up 2.1 %

NYSE RMT traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.64. 92,828 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 103,939. Royce Micro-Cap Trust has a 52 week low of $7.67 and a 52 week high of $9.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.10.

Insider Transactions at Royce Micro-Cap Trust

About Royce Micro-Cap Trust

In related news, President Christopher D. Clark purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.24 per share, for a total transaction of $46,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 45,945 shares in the company, valued at $424,531.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies with market capitalization of less than $500 million.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Royce Micro-Cap Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royce Micro-Cap Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.