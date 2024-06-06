Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) Trading Down 4.3%

Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT – Get Free Report) dropped 4.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $48.82 and last traded at $49.28. Approximately 81,041 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 611,261 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.49.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ROOT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Root from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Root from $15.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Root from $64.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Root from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $10.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective (up from $70.00) on shares of Root in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.89.

Root Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Root (NASDAQ:ROOT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.51) by $2.09. Root had a negative return on equity of 62.36% and a negative net margin of 17.61%. The company had revenue of $254.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.99 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($2.88) EPS. Root’s revenue for the quarter was up 263.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Root, Inc. will post -6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Root

In other news, major shareholder Meyer Malka sold 13,300 shares of Root stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.58, for a total value of $805,714.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,107 shares in the company, valued at $2,611,422.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 11.71% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Root

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Root by 218,250.0% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 4,365 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Root by 229,380.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 11,469 shares during the period. Corton Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Root during the third quarter worth about $120,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Root in the third quarter worth about $158,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Root during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.82% of the company’s stock.

Root Company Profile

Root, Inc provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers automobile, homeowners, and renters insurance products. It operates a direct-to-consumer model; and serves customers primarily through mobile applications, as well as through its website. The company's direct distribution channels also cover digital, media, and referral channels, as well as distribution partners and agencies.

Featured Stories

