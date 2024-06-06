Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) Position Increased by 1832 Asset Management L.P.

1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI – Free Report) (TSE:RCI.B) by 10.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,707,709 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,177,264 shares during the quarter. Rogers Communications comprises approximately 0.9% of 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. 1832 Asset Management L.P. owned 2.40% of Rogers Communications worth $594,848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCI. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Rogers Communications by 120.1% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 658 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Rogers Communications by 120.8% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 912 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Rogers Communications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Rogers Communications by 106.4% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,445 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc increased its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 35.6% in the third quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 2,935 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. 45.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rogers Communications Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:RCI traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $39.57. 410,856 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 686,734. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.77. Rogers Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.55 and a 52-week high of $48.19. The company has a market capitalization of $20.97 billion, a PE ratio of 49.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.68.

Rogers Communications Cuts Dividend

Rogers Communications ( NYSE:RCI Get Free Report ) (TSE:RCI.B) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. Rogers Communications had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 21.92%. The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.3658 per share. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. Rogers Communications’s payout ratio is 181.25%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RCI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com cut Rogers Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Barclays reduced their target price on Rogers Communications from $52.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rogers Communications has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.00.

Rogers Communications Company Profile

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device financing, device protection, global voice and data roaming, wireless home phone, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device shipping and express pickup services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands.

