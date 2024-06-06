Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) CEO Vladimir Tenev Sells 250,000 Shares

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.03, for a total transaction of $5,257,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Vladimir Tenev also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, May 29th, Vladimir Tenev sold 45,545 shares of Robinhood Markets stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.11, for a total value of $961,454.95.
- On Tuesday, May 21st, Vladimir Tenev sold 47,570 shares of Robinhood Markets stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.12, for a total transaction of $1,004,678.40.
- On Monday, May 6th, Vladimir Tenev sold 250,000 shares of Robinhood Markets stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.93, for a total transaction of $4,482,500.00.
- On Thursday, May 2nd, Vladimir Tenev sold 25,049 shares of Robinhood Markets stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total value of $426,834.96.
- On Thursday, April 4th, Vladimir Tenev sold 250,000 shares of Robinhood Markets stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.67, for a total transaction of $4,667,500.00.
Robinhood Markets Trading Up 6.5 %
Shares of HOOD traded up $1.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $22.97. 40,680,991 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,482,979. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 152.40 and a beta of 1.83. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.91 and a fifty-two week high of $23.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.92.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America upgraded Robinhood Markets from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, May 17th. TheStreet upgraded Robinhood Markets from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Citigroup downgraded Robinhood Markets from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, April 11th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Robinhood Markets has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.75.
Institutional Trading of Robinhood Markets
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Robinhood Markets by 46.5% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Robinhood Markets during the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Robinhood Markets during the first quarter worth $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.27% of the company’s stock.
About Robinhood Markets
Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.
