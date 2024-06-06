Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) CEO Vladimir Tenev Sells 250,000 Shares

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.03, for a total transaction of $5,257,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Vladimir Tenev also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 29th, Vladimir Tenev sold 45,545 shares of Robinhood Markets stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.11, for a total value of $961,454.95.

On Tuesday, May 21st, Vladimir Tenev sold 47,570 shares of Robinhood Markets stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.12, for a total transaction of $1,004,678.40.

On Monday, May 6th, Vladimir Tenev sold 250,000 shares of Robinhood Markets stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.93, for a total transaction of $4,482,500.00.

On Thursday, May 2nd, Vladimir Tenev sold 25,049 shares of Robinhood Markets stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total value of $426,834.96.

On Thursday, April 4th, Vladimir Tenev sold 250,000 shares of Robinhood Markets stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.67, for a total transaction of $4,667,500.00.

Shares of HOOD traded up $1.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $22.97. 40,680,991 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,482,979. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 152.40 and a beta of 1.83. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.91 and a fifty-two week high of $23.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.92.

Robinhood Markets ( NASDAQ:HOOD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.13. Robinhood Markets had a return on equity of 1.86% and a net margin of 6.22%. The company had revenue of $618.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $552.74 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.57) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 40.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America upgraded Robinhood Markets from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, May 17th. TheStreet upgraded Robinhood Markets from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Citigroup downgraded Robinhood Markets from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, April 11th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Robinhood Markets has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.75.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Robinhood Markets by 46.5% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Robinhood Markets during the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Robinhood Markets during the first quarter worth $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

