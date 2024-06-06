Robert W. Baird Trims Boeing (NYSE:BA) Target Price to $240.00

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Robert W. Baird from $300.00 to $240.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the aircraft producer’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Melius Research reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Monday, April 1st. UBS Group lowered their price target on Boeing from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Argus lowered shares of Boeing from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Boeing from $268.00 to $257.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Boeing from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $220.89.

Shares of NYSE:BA opened at $189.95 on Monday. Boeing has a 52-week low of $159.70 and a 52-week high of $267.54. The stock has a market cap of $116.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.51 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $177.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $204.26.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.43) by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $16.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.69 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Boeing will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Boeing

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cacti Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Cacti Asset Management LLC now owns 220,419 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $42,539,000 after purchasing an additional 37,504 shares in the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing in the first quarter valued at $53,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Boeing by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,409 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $4,711,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Alexander Labrunerie & CO. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Boeing in the 1st quarter valued at about $559,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of Boeing by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 140,848 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $27,182,000 after acquiring an additional 20,112 shares in the last quarter. 64.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

