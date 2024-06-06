Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) Earns Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $15.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Rigel Pharmaceuticals from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. StockNews.com raised Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. B. Riley reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $1.25 target price on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Rigel Pharmaceuticals from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rigel Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $5.81.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of RIGL opened at $0.98 on Monday. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.71 and a 1 year high of $1.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.41 million, a PE ratio of -8.14 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.23.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $29.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Rigel Pharmaceuticals will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rigel Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 57.7% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 49,673 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 18,180 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,660,740 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,033,000 after buying an additional 79,228 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 22.0% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 121,938 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 21,962 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 170.9% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 971,441 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 612,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,367,424 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,864,000 after purchasing an additional 414,207 shares during the last quarter. 66.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in discovering, developing, and providing therapies that enhance the lives of patients with hematologic disorders and cancer. The company's commercialized products include Tavalisse, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia; Rezlidhia, a non-intensive monotherapy for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory (R/R) acute myeloid leukemia (AML) with a susceptible isocitrate dehydrogenase-1 (IDH1) mutation as detected by an FDA-approved test; and GAVRETO, a once daily, small molecule, oral, kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic rearranged during transfection (RET) fusion-positive non-small cell lung cancer, as well as for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients 12 years of age and older with advanced or metastatic RET fusion-positive thyroid cancer.

