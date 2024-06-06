Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) Position Raised by Capital World Investors

Capital World Investors raised its stake in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 42,244,556 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 227,630 shares during the quarter. Capital World Investors owned approximately 13.52% of Restaurant Brands International worth $3,300,579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 10.2% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,447 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after purchasing an additional 2,266 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 12.9% during the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,393 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 8.4% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 68,934 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,592,000 after purchasing an additional 5,365 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 2.1% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 150,220 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $10,007,000 after purchasing an additional 3,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 505.5% during the third quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 24,425 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after purchasing an additional 20,391 shares in the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Restaurant Brands International

In related news, Director Ali Hedayat sold 8,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.75, for a total value of $638,140.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,710,354.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Joshua Kobza sold 246,196 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.17, for a total value of $18,506,553.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 595,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,783,579.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ali Hedayat sold 8,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.75, for a total value of $638,140.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,710,354.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Restaurant Brands International Stock Down 0.0 %

NYSE:QSR traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $70.84. 63,962 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,567,175. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.77 and a 1 year high of $83.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $72.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.08. The company has a market cap of $22.41 billion, a PE ratio of 18.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.92.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 17.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Restaurant Brands International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st will be paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is 59.79%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on QSR shares. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $84.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Restaurant Brands International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.18.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

