Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Director Katharine Weymouth Purchases 540 Shares

Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) Director Katharine Weymouth bought 540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $185.26 per share, for a total transaction of $100,040.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 540 shares in the company, valued at $100,040.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Republic Services Stock Performance

Shares of Republic Services stock traded down $0.99 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $187.08. The company had a trading volume of 871,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,207,146. The stock has a market cap of $58.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.82, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $188.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $177.73. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $140.23 and a 12-month high of $196.76.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 17.56%. Republic Services’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Republic Services Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 2nd. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.54%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Republic Services in a report on Monday, April 8th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $198.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Republic Services from $175.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Republic Services in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $203.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Republic Services from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Republic Services from $213.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $201.14.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Republic Services

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in shares of Republic Services by 52.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 214,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,357,000 after purchasing an additional 73,651 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,903,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of Republic Services by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 456,726 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $75,297,000 after purchasing an additional 36,484 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Republic Services by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 591,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $97,496,000 after purchasing an additional 55,668 shares during the period. Finally, abrdn plc grew its stake in shares of Republic Services by 64.1% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 96,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,919,000 after purchasing an additional 37,690 shares during the period. 57.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

See Also

