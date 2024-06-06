Regis (NYSE:RGS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Regis (NYSE:RGS – Free Report) in a research note published on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Regis Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:RGS opened at $4.20 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.96. The company has a market capitalization of $9.58 million, a P/E ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 1.81. Regis has a 52-week low of $4.01 and a 52-week high of $28.00.
Regis (NYSE:RGS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.28) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $49.18 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.00) earnings per share.
About Regis
Regis Corporation owns and franchises hair care salons in North America. The company operates through two segments, Franchise Salons and Company-Owned Salons. Its salons provide haircutting; styling, including shampooing and conditioning; hair coloring; and other services, as well as sells various hair care and other beauty products.
