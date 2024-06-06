Recruiter.com Group (NASDAQ:RCRT) Trading Down 5.1%

Recruiter.com Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCRT – Get Free Report) fell 5.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.50 and last traded at $1.69. 80,271 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 24% from the average session volume of 64,835 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.78.

Recruiter.com Group Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.63 and a 200-day moving average of $1.64.

About Recruiter.com Group

Recruiter.com Group, Inc operates an on-demand recruiting platform in the United States and internationally. It offers consulting and staffing services for the placement of professional recruiters; and consulting and staffing personnel services to employers. The company also provides referrals of qualified candidates to employers; and subscription to its web-based platforms that help employers recruit talent.

