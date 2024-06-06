Realty Income (NYSE:O) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.15-$4.21 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.22.

Realty Income Stock Performance

Shares of O opened at $54.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $47.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.03, a PEG ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.25. Realty Income has a 52-week low of $45.03 and a 52-week high of $64.18.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.87). Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 17.74%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. Realty Income’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Realty Income will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Realty Income Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a jun 24 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.7%. This is a boost from Realty Income’s previous jun 24 dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is 291.67%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on O shares. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Realty Income in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. They set a market perform rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Realty Income from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Realty Income from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Realty Income from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on Realty Income from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Realty Income has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $61.35.

Insider Activity at Realty Income

In other news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.23, for a total value of $271,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $339,317.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

