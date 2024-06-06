QITMEER NETWORK Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $130,935.47 (MEER)

QITMEER NETWORK (MEER) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 5th. One QITMEER NETWORK token can currently be purchased for about $0.0324 or 0.00000046 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. QITMEER NETWORK has a total market capitalization of $2.93 million and $130,935.47 worth of QITMEER NETWORK was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, QITMEER NETWORK has traded 7.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

QITMEER NETWORK Token Profile

QITMEER NETWORK’s genesis date was September 29th, 2021. QITMEER NETWORK’s total supply is 90,436,488 tokens and its circulating supply is 90,436,487 tokens. The official website for QITMEER NETWORK is www.qitmeer.io. QITMEER NETWORK’s official Twitter account is @qitmeernetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. QITMEER NETWORK’s official message board is qitmeer.medium.com.

QITMEER NETWORK Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Qitmeer Network (MEER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Qitmeer Network has a current supply of 90,436,487.54 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Qitmeer Network is 0.03146723 USD and is down -0.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 11 active market(s) with $146,477.40 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.qitmeer.io/.”

