Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Has $35.98 Million Stock Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 1,836.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 610,572 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 579,048 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $35,981,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KO. Bollard Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 290,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,114,000 after buying an additional 3,941 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Coca-Cola by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,043,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,242,000 after purchasing an additional 110,976 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in Coca-Cola by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 489,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,834,000 after purchasing an additional 7,603 shares during the last quarter. Essential Planning LLC. acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 173,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,227,000 after buying an additional 7,879 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KO. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com cut Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.58.

Insider Transactions at Coca-Cola

In other news, EVP Nancy Quan sold 57,368 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.87, for a total transaction of $3,491,990.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 223,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,594,097.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Coca-Cola news, EVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 57,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total value of $3,551,903.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,358,962.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Nancy Quan sold 57,368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.87, for a total value of $3,491,990.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 223,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,594,097.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 180,838 shares of company stock worth $11,220,064 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of KO traded up $0.22 on Thursday, reaching $64.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,656,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,254,368. The Coca-Cola Company has a twelve month low of $51.55 and a twelve month high of $64.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $276.31 billion, a PE ratio of 25.60, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $61.42 and a 200-day moving average of $60.21.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.02. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.74% and a net margin of 23.41%. The firm had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.485 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.60%.

About Coca-Cola

(Free Report)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.