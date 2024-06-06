Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Has $16.67 Million Holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 1,974.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 243,687 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 231,938 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado owned about 0.09% of McCormick & Company, Incorporated worth $16,673,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the fourth quarter worth approximately $160,999,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,359,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,667,000 after buying an additional 1,577,636 shares during the last quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt bought a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 4th quarter valued at $92,340,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 157.2% during the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,063,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,749,000 after acquiring an additional 649,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fenimore Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 369.2% in the 4th quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 695,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,554,000 after acquiring an additional 546,911 shares in the last quarter. 79.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get McCormick & Company Incorporated alerts:

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Performance

MKC traded up $0.91 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $69.22. The stock had a trading volume of 2,132,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,962,857. The stock has a market cap of $18.58 billion, a PE ratio of 26.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.74. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $59.13 and a 1 year high of $94.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.85.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Announces Dividend

McCormick & Company, Incorporated ( NYSE:MKC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 8th were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 5th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Barclays increased their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Argus raised McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.88.

View Our Latest Analysis on McCormick & Company, Incorporated

Insider Buying and Selling at McCormick & Company, Incorporated

In related news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $539,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $430,738. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Katherine Jenkins sold 1,726 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.35, for a total value of $128,328.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $539,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $430,738. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 111,458 shares of company stock valued at $8,286,114 in the last quarter. 22.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Profile

(Free Report)

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.