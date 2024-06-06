Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Buys 585,571 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 3,318.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 603,215 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 585,571 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Comcast were worth $26,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Lipe & Dalton purchased a new stake in Comcast in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Gold Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. 84.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 3,176,923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total value of $10,134,384.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,380,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ CMCSA traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $39.14. 12,515,886 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,428,313. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.00. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $36.43 and a 52 week high of $47.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The cable giant reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $30.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.83 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 12.64%. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 32.80%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CMCSA. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Comcast from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, BNP Paribas reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.33.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

