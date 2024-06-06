Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Buys 39,493 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 26.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 190,609 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 39,493 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $15,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CVS. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in CVS Health by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 10,405 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 2.6% during the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 19,355 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,351,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $218,000. Canoe Financial LP grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 95.1% in the fourth quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 1,762,629 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $139,177,000 after purchasing an additional 859,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its position in CVS Health by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 66,322 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $5,237,000 after acquiring an additional 15,548 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of CVS traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $60.98. The stock had a trading volume of 9,539,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,209,938. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.32. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $52.77 and a 12-month high of $83.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $76.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.53.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.38). CVS Health had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 2.03%. The company had revenue of $88.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 22nd were issued a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 19th. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Edward J. Ludwig bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $53.88 per share, with a total value of $53,880.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 21,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,165,424.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CVS has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on CVS Health from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Argus reduced their price objective on CVS Health from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. TD Cowen downgraded CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $99.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of CVS Health from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.05.

CVS Health Profile

(Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

Featured Articles

