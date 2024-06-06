Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Buys 106,726 Shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report) by 1,624.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 113,297 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 106,726 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado owned approximately 0.18% of Manhattan Associates worth $24,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Manhattan Associates by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 59,852 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,923,000 after acquiring an additional 4,986 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in Manhattan Associates by 59.9% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 21,612 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,271,000 after acquiring an additional 8,094 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Manhattan Associates during the fourth quarter worth about $1,142,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Manhattan Associates by 82.1% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 26,894 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,791,000 after acquiring an additional 12,124 shares during the period. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Manhattan Associates during the fourth quarter worth about $1,050,000. 98.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on MANH shares. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Manhattan Associates in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 27th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $260.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Manhattan Associates currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $240.50.

Manhattan Associates Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MANH traded up $5.61 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $220.09. The stock had a trading volume of 457,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 397,448. The firm has a market cap of $13.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.93 and a beta of 1.48. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a twelve month low of $180.68 and a twelve month high of $266.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $226.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $229.90.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The software maker reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $254.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.32 million. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 19.91% and a return on equity of 85.28%. Equities analysts forecast that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Manhattan Associates

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Warehouse Management Solution for managing goods and information across the distribution centers; Manhattan Active Warehouse Management, a cloud native and version less application for the associate; and Transportation Management Solution for helping shippers navigate their way through the demands and meet customer service expectations at the lowest possible freight costs; Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solution; and Manhattan Active Omni, which offers order management, store inventory and fulfillment, POS, and customer engagement tools for enterprises and stores.

